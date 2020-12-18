Sendejo (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Sendejo is set to miss his first game of the season, and he'll need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before being eligible to retake the field. With Ronnie Harrison (shoulder) already on IR, the Giants will get the benefit of facing a Cleveland secondary sans both starting safeties. Sheldrick Redwine is the likely favorite to fill in for Sendejo, though Tedric Thompson could also be in the mix.