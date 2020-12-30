Sendejo (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Sendejo was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday along with a handful of other teammates. While his teammates' statuses are still up in the air, Sendejo has already been confirmed out. As a result, look for Sheldrick Redwine, Jovante Moffatt and Tedric Thompson to see increased reps in the regular-season finale.
More News
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Goes to COVID-19 list•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Will return Sunday•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Ruled out for Sunday night•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Good enough to go for Week 12•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Tagged as questionable•