Sendejo (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Sendejo was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday along with a handful of other teammates. While his teammates' statuses are still up in the air, Sendejo has already been confirmed out. As a result, look for Sheldrick Redwine, Jovante Moffatt and Tedric Thompson to see increased reps in the regular-season finale.