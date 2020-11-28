Sendejo (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Sendejo missed back-to-back practices to start the week but logged a limited session Friday. The 33-year-old safety has started every game this year and will look to keep that streak alive Sunday against the Jaguars. Through 10 outings, Sendejo has registered 53 tackles and a forced fumble.
