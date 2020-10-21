Sendejo (shin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Sendejo has played every defensive snap this season, so this injury must've popped up in the days following this past Sunday's loss to the Steelers. In any case, there's only mild concern about the safety's Week 7 availability at the moment, but if he misses another practice Thursday, he'll be trending in the wrong direction. Karl Joseph's (hamstring) status is also unclear, so Ronnie Harrison and Sheldrick Redwine will handle first-team reps for the time being.
