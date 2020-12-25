Sendejo (concussion) will return to action Sunday against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Sendejo, who missed last week's game against the Giants, will be part of a rotation at free safety as the Browns navigate without the injured Ronnie Harrison (shoulder), who is unlikely to play.
More News
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Ruled out for Sunday night•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Good enough to go for Week 12•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Tagged as questionable•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Good to go for Week 7•
-
Browns' Andrew Sendejo: Unable to practice Wednesday•