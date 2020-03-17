Play

The Broncos traded Janovich (elbow) to the Browns for a 2021 seventh-round pick Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

In four seasons in Denver, Janovich started 19 of his 50 appearances, reeling in 22 (of 28 targets) for 233 yards and one TD while adding three more scores on the ground. Upon joining Cleveland, he'll get to pave the way for standout Nick Chubb and likely Kareem Hunt, who received a second-round tender from the organization Monday.

