Browns' Andy Janovich: Dealt to Cleveland
The Broncos traded Janovich (elbow) to the Browns for a 2021 seventh-round pick Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
In four seasons in Denver, Janovich started 19 of his 50 appearances, reeling in 22 (of 28 targets) for 233 yards and one TD while adding three more scores on the ground. Upon joining Cleveland, he'll get to pave the way for standout Nick Chubb and likely Kareem Hunt, who received a second-round tender from the organization Monday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Done with the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside remaining.