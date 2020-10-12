site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-andy-janovich-minor-role-in-win | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Andy Janovich: Minor role in win
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 12, 2020
at
6:32 am ET 1 min read
Janovich had two carries for four yards in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Colts.
Cleveland's ground game was bottled up by the Colts, which served to limit Janovich's role in the
Browns' fourth consecutive win. His 14 snaps were the second-lowest, behind only the opening-week blowout loss to the Ravens. More News
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
06/26/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/17/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/05/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 36 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read