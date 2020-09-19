Janovich caught his lone target for zero yards and played 22 snaps (38 percent) in Thursday's 35-30 win over the Bengals in Week 2.

Janovich had a greater role Week 2 than in Week 1 when he was limited to nine snaps in a blowout loss. The fullback's usage will be a barometer for Cleveland's offense this season. If he's getting significant playing time, the Browns' running game is operating at peak efficiency. They averaged 6.1 yards per carry and gained 215 yards Thursday. However, in games like Week 1's loss to the Ravens, Janovich will be limited.