Browns' Andy Janovich: One catch in win
Sep 28, 2020
Janovich caught his lone target for 13 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over Washington in Week 3.
Janovich caught his second pass, but his primary role is that of a lead blocker for Cleveland's running attack. The
Browns average 5.1 yards per carry and rank tied for fourth with 170.3 yards per game. More News
