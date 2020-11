Janovich was targeted once and played six offensive snaps in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Raiders.

This seemed like a day that would suit a player like Janovich. With shifting winds gusting to 35 MPH making the forward pass difficult, the Browns would need to rely on the running game, but it didn't lead to heavy usage for the fullback. Janovich played fewer than 10 snaps for the third consecutive week. Cleveland is on bye Week 9 and returns to action with a home game Week 10 against the Texans.