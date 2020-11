Janovich (undisclosed) won't return from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The 27-year-old was placed on the COVID-19 list last week and will end up being sidelined for at least two games. The Browns are without a fullback on the active roster with Janovich sidelined.