Browns' Anthony Fabiano: Signed by Cleveland
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fabiano was signed by the Browns on Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Fabiano will serve as a replacement for Nick Harris (knee) and backup center JC Tretter. He's bounced around the NFL since his rookie season in 2016, and this will be his third stint with Cleveland.
