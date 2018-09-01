The Browns waived Fabiano on Friday.

Fabiano was claimed off waivers by the Browns in May after being let go by the Colts. He spent the subsequent offseason and training camp with the team, but was ultimately unable to earn a spot on their 53-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...