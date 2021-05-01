The Browns selected Schwartz in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 91st overall.

The first thing mentioned whenever Anthony Schwartz is the topic of conversation is speed. Schwartz has Olympic-level wheel and put down the fastest 40 of any receiver in this class at 4.25 seconds, but his 12.2 yards per catch in three seasons at Auburn belie that elite figure. However, it bears noting he was frequently deployed on routes with a low depth of target, and the Tigers' passing game was clunky as a whole. Schwartz can immediately threaten NFL defenses with his speed alone, which should help the entire Browns air attack.