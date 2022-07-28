Schwartz opened training camp as one of the Browns' top three receivers after rookie David Bell (foot) was placed on the active/PUP list, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

A healthy Bell is the favorite to open the season as the starting slot receiver, but he'll be missing reps early in camp, which opens up an opportunity for Schwartz. The Browns don't anticipate adding another wideout, which suggests that Bell's injury isn't considered serious.