Schwartz becomes part of the top three wide receivers with rookie David Bell (foot) on the active/physically unable to perform list, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

A healthy Bell is the favorite to open the season as the starting slot receiver, but he'll be missing reps, which opens an opportunity for Schwartz. The Browns don't anticipate adding another wideout, which suggests the Bell injury is not considered serious, and plan to fill any holes with existing members of the roster such as Schwartz and Demetric Felton.