Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has not yet decided if Schwartz will play in Friday's preseason opener against Jacksonville, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Both Schwartz and David Bell are in the same boat with regard to their status Friday. Each are returning from injury and increasing reps daily, but Stefanski hasn't made a firm decision. Both enjoyed success in drills Tuesday, but it would not be shocking if the coach plays it cautiously with the wideout corps given the number of injuries that have hit the position group thus far in camp.
