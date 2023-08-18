Schwartz caught four of 10 targets for 33 yards in Thursday's preseason game against Philadelphia. He also had one carry for minus-5 yards.

Schwartz bounced back from a tough Preseason Week 1 showing, when he was shut out on three targets with a drop. He made one tough catch in traffic Thursday, holding onto the ball after getting hit. Cleveland coaches gave the 2021 third-round draft pick a lot of chances to improve his roster status. Schwartz is in danger of losing a spot, particularly with the surprising play from free agent Austin Watkins.