Schwartz made a highlight reel catch during Tuesday's session, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Schwartz made news during Cleveland's preseason opener against the Jaguars last Friday for dropping two passes thrown by quarterback Deshaun Watson. The quarterback was sure to provide encouragement to the second year wideout, per Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal, which helped get over the disappointment. Also helping was the catch he made with the first-team offense Tuesday, an over-the-shoulder grab of a Jacoby Brissett pass while sliding into the pylon for what would have been a touchdown. "I think the big thing for any of us when we drop a pass, make a bad call or whatever it is, you have to move on," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think he has done a nice job of moving on because that is part of being a receiver is moving past those type of plays." Schwartz has had ups and downs since being drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft, so he's had some practice at being resilient. He's more of wideout but could fill-in at the slot if needed. He's currently penciled in as the fourth wideout behind Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie slot man David Bell.