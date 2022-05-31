Schwartz remains in the mix for the No. 2 wide receiver spot, and the Browns are not compelled to add a second proven veteran wideout at this time, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The organization acquired Amari Cooper as the No. 1 receiver during the offseason and don't feel the need to add a veteran No. 2 for the sake of it. High-profile receivers like T.Y. Hilton and Will Fuller are available, but the Browns feel that either Schwartz or Donovan Peoples-Jones can fill that role. They also have David Njoku and Harrison Bryant at tight end as capable pass catchers.