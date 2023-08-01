Schwartz is listed as third on the unofficial depth chart at one wideout position behind Amari Cooper and Jaelon Darden for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Jets, the Browns' official site reports.

Schwartz needs to have a big preseason to secure a roster spot. The third-round pick in 2021 has not come close to achieving the potential Cleveland thought he would provide. After a couple of disappointing, injury- and mistake-marred seasons, Schwartz watched the organization add several pieces during the offseason that put him on the bubble.