The Browns are hoping to develop Schwartz (hamstring) into a kick returner, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Cleveland already planned on giving Schwartz a look on punt returns, and it looks like they will also try him out in the kick return game. However, he is currently nursing a hamstring injury, but that is not expected to linger into training camp. The rookie third-round pick recorded the fastest 40-yard dash of any receiver at 4.25 seconds.