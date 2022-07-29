Coach Kevin Stefanski noted Friday that Schwartz is "day-to-day" with a knee strain, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Schwartz left Thursday's practice with a knee issue, but apparently it's nothing major, with Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram indicating that the wideout is in line to be available come Week 1. Once Schwartz is able to return to practice, he'll look to cement his role in a Cleveland wide receiver corps that's led by Amari Cooper and also includes Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie David Bell, who is currently on the active/PUP list with a foot injury.
