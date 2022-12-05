Schwartz was placed in concussion protocol Monday, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.
Schwartz sustained a concussion in Sunday's win over the Texans, placing his status for Week 14 in doubt. He'll have to clear protocol and return to practice to dispel any concerns over his availability for the Browns' matchup with the Bengals. If Schwartz is not able to go, Michael Woods could be active for the first time since Week 11.
