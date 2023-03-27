Schwartz (concussion) drops further down the depth chart following Cleveland's acquisitions of Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin.

The Browns went into the offseason with the goal of giving Deshaun Watson more weapons, and the additions of Moore and Goodwin are a start. Cleveland can trot out Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Moore and Goodwin when it wants to run four-wide sets. It's hard to see the team giving Schwartz more chances after the 2021 third-round selection has disappointed over his first two seasons. Along with Schwartz, one can add Demetric Felton and Michael Woods onto the pile of wideouts that shouldn't get much work if they manage to stick with the team.