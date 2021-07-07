The Browns expect Schwartz (hamstring) will be ready when training camp begins July 27, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Schwartz brings elite speed to the wide receiver position, but he has a host of players more experienced in front of him, so expectations should be measured when considering the third-round pick from Auburn. There's talk of him being in the mix as a kick returner, but once again, there's more experience in front of him, and Schwartz didn't handle those chores at Auburn. There may be some long-term value to him, if Schwartz can expand his game beyond going deep or taking wide receiver screens. Consider him as a situational receiver during 2021, although injuries could give him a higher profile.