Schwartz (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Cleveland's preseason finale, Doc Louallen of the team's official site reports.

Cleveland will most likely continue to hold Schwartz out with a hamstring injury after he missed practice earlier in the week. The young wideout is entering his third season after being selected by the Browns in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. With only 14 career receptions, expect the 22-year-old to serve as a depth piece in Cleveland's wide receiver room ahead of the coming season.