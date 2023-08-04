Schwartz caught his lone target for seven yards, had one carry for seven yards and fumbled in Thursday's preseason victory over the Jets.
That the third-year wideout was playing in the ceremonial Hall of Fame Game indicates where he stands in terms of a roster spot -- on the wrong side of the bubble. His fumble, which led to a Jets field goal, may have sealed his fate.
