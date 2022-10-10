site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Anthony Schwartz: Gets first target since Week 1
RotoWire Staff
Schwartz did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Chargers in Week 5.
The target was the first since Week 1 for Schwartz, who played a season low eight snaps on offense. The 2021 third-round pick has yet to make an impact and has apparently fallen out of favor.
