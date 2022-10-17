Schwartz did not catch any of three targets in Sunday's 38-15 loss to New England in Week 6.

Schwartz has been invisible all season, but got some late-game run when the Browns were down by three scores. And it wasn't a very impressive showing for the second-year wideout, who dropped passes on consecutive plays on Cleveland's final drive. A case of the drops is largely why Schwartz has seen limited playing time this season.