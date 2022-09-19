Schwartz was not targeted over 12 snaps in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Jets in Week 2.

Schwartz's playing time slipped from 23 snaps in Week 1, one more than rookie David Bell, to 12 in Week 2, eight fewer than Bell. The Browns have a quick turnaround for Week 3's matchup with the Steelers on Thursday. Thus far, only tight ends Jesse James (wrist, out) and Harrison Bryant (thumb, thigh) are banged up, so it might be more of the same for Schwartz this week.