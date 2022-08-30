Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged it's been a tough preseason for Schwartz but affirmed the team's belief wide receiver, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. "Anthony had a tough stretch - I think everybody understands that - but we support our players," Stefanski said. "We support our players when they are going through a tough stretch."

Schwartz had a number of drops throughout the preseason and struggled to find consistency during training camp. Entering Week 1 against Carolina, Schwartz sits fourth on the depth chart and is not expected to play a vital role in the game plan, which should feature a heavy dose of the running backs.