Cleveland placed Schwartz (concussion) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Schwartz suffered a concussion during the Week 13 win over Houston and will now miss at least four games after landing on IR. In a corresponding move, Cleveland claimed Jaelon Darden off waivers from Tampa Bay.
