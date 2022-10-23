Schwartz (coach's decision) is inactive Week 7 against Baltimore.
Schwartz will be a healthy scratch after suiting up each of the past three weeks, though considering he hasn't recorded a catch since Week 1, his absence shouldn't cause any issues for the offense. Rookie Michael Woods was active for the first time last week and even caught one of his two targets, so it's possible he has surpassed Schwartz on the depth chart.
