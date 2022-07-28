Schwartz left Thursday's practice with a knee injury and will be further evaluated in the coming days, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

While Amari Cooper is entrenched as the Browns' top wide receiver and Donovan Peoples-Jones has a solid chance to open the season as the team's No. 2 option at the position, Schwartz and rookie David Bell -- who is dealing with a foot injury -- are next up in terms of depth chart slotting. If Schwartz's injury causes him to miss extended time, it could lead to added early-season opportunities for Bell, plus the team could consider adding further depth at wideout.