Schwartz played 11 snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Falcons in Week 4.

Schwartz's diminished role continued Week 4, the third consecutive week without a target and 12 snaps or fewer. One possible path to relevancy is in the return game, which suffered an injury to Jerome Ford (ankle), who had handled kick returns the last three games. Demetric Felton replaced Ford as the kickoff returner, but that was Schwartz's role for a long stretch in 2021.