Schwartz caught his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 39-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 10.
Schwartz hauled in his first pass since Week 1 while playing 12 snaps, his most since Week 6. He's been marginalized due to a series of mistakes and drops. For a time, Schwartz a return role on kickoffs, but that spot now belongs to rookie Jerome Ford.
