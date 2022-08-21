Schwartz caught two of three targets for 20 yards and rushed once for four yards in Sunday's 21-20 preseason loss to the Eagles.

Schwartz got open for a couple of out routes, but rookie David Bell outperformed him with three catches for 46 yards in his preseason debut. With Amari Cooper cemented as the Browns' top wideout, Schwartz figures to compete with Bell and Donovan Peoples-Jones for complementary targets during the upcoming campaign.