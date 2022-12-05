Schwartz caught his lone target for 12 yards, had one carry for six yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 27-14 win over Houston in Week 13.
Schwartz took a step back Week 13 after scoring a 31-yard touchdown run the previous week. On Cleveland's second series, his fumble led to Houston taking a first-quarter lead. The Browns were able to overcome the miscue, but it was another reminder of the ball security issues that have plagued Schwartz. He finished with five snaps on a day when the team lost slot receiver David Bell (hand). Demetric Felton (36 snaps) was the primary beneficiary of the injury.
