Schwartz (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.
Schwartz suffered a concussion during the Week 13 win over Houston and remains sidelined to start Week 14 prep. The second-year wideout will have two more opportunities to return to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
