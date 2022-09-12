Schwartz caught one of two targets for 19 yards and ran twice for 20 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Panthers in Week 1.

Schwartz had a difficult preseason during which he had an injury and a case of the drops, wiping out any chance of winning the No. 2 job. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski stressed the wideout has the support of coaches and teammates, and that appeared to be case Week 1. He played 23 snaps, well below the 66 each for top receivers Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, but Schwartz had a key 19-yard grab on a third-and-4 in the fourth quarter on a drive that produced points.