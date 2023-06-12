Schwartz participated in Cleveland's mandatory minicamp last week after recovering from an undisclosed injury, Scott Petrak of the BrownsZone reports.
Schwartz returned to practice during the team's mandatory minicamp after working on the side during OTAs. The 2021 third-round pick has found himself buried on the depth chart, and could find himself competing for a roster post heading into the start of the season.
