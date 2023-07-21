Schwartz (hamstring) was placed on the active/NFI list Friday.
Schwartz will open camp on the sidelines as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. The wide receiver is eligible to return to practice at any point and play this preseason, though it's unlikely he'd be able to go in the Browns' first contest Aug. 3 versus the Jets.
