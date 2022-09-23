Schwartz was not targeted and played five snaps in Thursday's 29-17 win over Pittsburgh in Week 3.
Schwartz's playing time has dropped in successive weeks, from 22 in Week 1 to 12 then five. He has return experience and was in the mix during preseason, but those chores have gone to others the first three weeks. Schwartz is offering little to the Browns or fantasy managers.
