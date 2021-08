Schwartz (hamstring) has not yet participated in training camp, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The injury is a missed opportunity for Schwartz, the 2021 third-round pick who has watched 2020 sixth-round pick Donovan Peoples-Jones become the early star in camp. If he were healthy, Schwartz could gobble up reps that are available because the Browns are playing it cautious with Odell Beckham (knee) and Jarvis Landry.