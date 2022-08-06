Schwartz (knee) is active at Saturday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Schwartz has been considered day-to-day while he has been sidelined the past week. His return Saturday indicates he has moved on from his knee injury. He currently projects to be the Browns' No. 4 pass catcher behind Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell.

