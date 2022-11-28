Schwartz caught one of two targets for 17 yards and had one carry for a 31-yard touchdown run in Sunday's 23-17 overtime victory of Tampa Bay.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has prepared well on scripted opening drives and that continued Sunday, the sixth time in 11 games the Browns have struck on their opening possession. Schwartz, who has been invisible on offense this season, took a double-reverse flip from Kareem Hunt and followed superb blocking by quarterback Jacoby Brissett and wideout Amari Cooper to give Cleveland the early lead. It was Schwartz's first touchdown since Week 16 of 2021. The Browns drafted the speedy wideout with the idea of getting the ball into his hands in non-conventional ways, but his snaps were curtailed after the season opener. After Week 1, Schwartz had just one catch and five targets over the nine games entering Sunday's contest.