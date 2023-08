Schwartz (hamstring) didn't practice Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

He was working off to the side with the training staff. Injuries have been Schwartz's downfall since being drafted 91st overall in 2021. He missed nine games across his first two seasons and is in a heated competition for a roster spot this summer. Missing the final preseason came could be a big blow to his chances of making the team.