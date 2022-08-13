Schwartz failed to catch any of his three targets in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jaguars.

On the bright side, Schwartz suited up for the preseason opener despite recently battling a knee injury and was targeted three times by starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately, they were unable to connect on any of those three passes. Schwartz looks like a safe bet to make Cleveland's roster, but he'll likely continue to jostle with Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell for playing time alongside clear No. 1 wideout Amari Cooper. Schwartz will look to make a larger impact in next Sunday's preseason game against the Eagles.