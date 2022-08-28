Schwartz caught one of six targets for eight yards in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears.

Schwartz is a lock to make the roster, but his preseason production doesn't engender much hope for him as a fantasy asset. Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reported Schwartz had at least two drops among the five balls he didn't catch Saturday, which prompted boos from the Browns fans at FirstEnergy Stadium. He has five drops over three preseason contests. At this point, Cleveland's wideout corps consists of Amari Cooper and a bunch of question marks.